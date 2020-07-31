1/1
Dawn Docherty
1968 - 2020
Dawn Mary Docherty
1968-2020
Dawn Mary Docherty (1968-2020) passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 52. Dawn was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, to the parents of Robert V. Docherty and Anita M. Docherty. Dawn lived life to the fullest. She loved to entertain and cook for her family and friends. She grew up in Alabama, but loved to travel and spent years living in Scotland, Amsterdam, and South Africa. Several years ago, Dawn moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where she managed several Bed & Breakfast rentals and enjoyed life as a Texan. Dawn was a free spirit and loved spending time with her many dear friends and family. Dawn's greatest love and accomplishments were her two children. She is survived by her loving family: Children: Hailee R. Toulouse and Craig Wingate; Father: Robert V. Docherty; Mother: Anita M. Docherty; Sisters: Sharon D. Danco (Steve); Noelle D. Boyd (Brian); Nephews: Andrew B. Streety; Robert H. Danco; Niece: Caroline C. Danco, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to give special thanks to her best friend, Lisa Raghuthaman, for everything she has done for our family. Dawn was blessed to have such a devoted friend. Thanks also to the Neuro ICU staff at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 31, 2020.
