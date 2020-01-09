|
Dawn Elizabeth Arkema Kibler
1972-2020
Our beloved daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Arkema Kibler, passed away on January 3, 2020. Dawn attended St. John's School graduating in May 1991. She received a B.A. from Vanderbilt University and received her law degree from Southern Methodist University.
She loved spending time at the family farm where she enjoyed beekeeping and gardening. Dawn is survived by her parents, Allen and Katherine Kemp Kibler, her two young boys Julian and David, and her sisters, Elise and Kirsten.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be at the small chapel of St John the Divine in Houston on January 18th at 2pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the support her children Julian and David. The Venmo account established for the boys is @juliananddavid-20
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020