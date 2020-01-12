|
Dawn Marie
(Tompkins) Guarino
1958-2020
The light of our lives, Dawn Marie (Tompkins) Guarino, left us peacefully January 9, 2020. Dawn was the third of three daughters born to Shirley and Lloyd Tompkins on October 19, 1958. She was preceded by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her mother, father and oldest sibling Dee Kaye. She is survived by her husband, Donald P. Guarino, Jr., sons Donald P. Guarino, III (wife Kristen), Dominic J. Guarino (Laura), daughter Danielle E. Guarino, grandchildren Jost, Jadynn and Evelyn, sister Cathy (Barney) Long, Aunt Betty (Earl) Tracy, numerous brother and sister in-laws, nieces and nephews, special cousin Shirley, cats Kit E Kat, Harry, Snit, Tard, C.T. and Rueben the creek dog.
A memorial gathering and Celebration of Life is being planned in Katy, Texas with details to follow.
Special thanks to the City of Cedar Rapids EMS, the emergency room and ICU staff at Mercy Hospital, Cedar Rapids and Father Jim Brokman. Though our hearts are heavy, we are confident she's looking over us and will continue guiding and supporting us along whatever path we choose as she loved unconditionally.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the ASPCA, , or, in her name, the foundation of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020