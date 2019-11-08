|
Deamantina "Tina" Adame
1927-2019
Tina died Wednesday, the 6th of November 2019, at the age of 92. She was born the 6th of May 1927, in Port Arthur, Texas and raised in the Houston area. Tina worked as a secretary in the engineering and banking fields. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 60 years, David Adame. Together they led a very active and eventful life. Tina was blessed and enriched by the many friends she shared her life with. Having grown up during the Great Depression and segregation, Tina often marveled at the many opportunities, friendships and privileges she experienced in her lifetime. Among them was meeting President John F. Kennedy at Houston's Rice Hotel on the 21st of November 1963, her picture with First Lady Jacqueline appearing in the Houston Post the following day. Tina will always be remembered as a strong, generous individual of integrity with a deep love of family and friends, and an enthusiastic joy of life, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Maria Pena, brothers Jose, Rosendo, and sister Adela Gonzales. She is survived by her four children, sons David and wife Marilynn, Anthony and wife Maria, daughters Andrea Davidson and husband James, Juanita Elsenbrock and husband Don, brother Sam Pena, grandchildren Brandon Adame, Jacqueline Terrel and husband Gabriel, Adriana, Michael, Alexander, Nicolas Adame and wife Robin, Al, Jessica, Christine Griffin and husband Kyle, Alyssa and Randolph Davidson, George and Thomas Elsenbrock, and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 9th of November 2019, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston with Fr. Peter Damian Harris, O.P., officiating. Immediately following, friends are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
A private family interment will be held at a later date at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider memorial contributions to Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, Attn: The Gathering, 3303 Main St. Houston, TX 77002
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019