Dean Milton Baker
1960-2020
DEAN MILTON BAKER, 59, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Dean was born on November 9, 1960, in Gloversville, New York to Gerald and Dayle Garlock Baker. He graduated from Linton High School. His passions led him to Vanderbilt University where he pledged and was president of Pi Kappa Alpha - Sigma Chapter. Dean received a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Materials Science. After graduating, on June 14, 1986, Dean married his college sweetheart and wife of 34 years, Elizabeth, and became a doting father to three sons. Dean was an accomplished and respected scientist in the field of materials science, earning multiple professional awards. After a successful career working in the Aerospace and Defense industry, Dean started his own company which would go on to become an Inc. 5000 recognized small business and an industry-leader in tailored materials manufacturing.
Dean was a passionate sports fan. He played varsity sports in high school and intramural sports with his fraternity brothers in college. Dean coached his son's basketball teams while watching the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays. He also enjoyed watching college sports and was a season ticket holder to both the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs. On the weekends, it was not uncommon to see Dean relaxing in his recliner watching games on the big screen.
Although committed to his career, Dean cherished the time he was able to spend with his family both at home and while on vacation. One of his favorite memories was a recent family trip to Disneyworld where everyone was able to make some lasting memories together. He will be remembered by his friends, colleagues, and loved ones for his work ethic, tenacity, and most of all, kindness and compassion for everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald Baker and Dayle Garlock Baker. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hightower Baker, his three sons, Ryan, Austin, and Landon Baker, his brothers Glenn and Kurt Baker, and his grandson, Milo Baker. The Baker family will host a Celebration of Life in Dean's honor on February 15th at their family home in Magnolia, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020