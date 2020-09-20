Dean A. Neubek
1996-2020
Dean Austin Neubek, age 24, left this Earth Thursday, the 10th of September 2020.
He etched a permanent mark into the hearts of his family and friends and will be immeasurably missed. Dean touched countless lives with his wit, intelligence, loyalty, humor, and quiet expressions of love. He attended School of the Woods and Woods High School, and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 211, making lifelong friends. Dean loved photography, exotic cars, vocabulary and traveling. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Southwestern University. After graduating, he became a research assistant/intern at RDIConnect, a counseling group dedicated to serving those on the autism spectrum. His boss and mentor wrote, "Dean had a special gift that he figured out how to share and to uplift others. He was truly magnificent in the way he nurtured, laughed and joked with all of us and everyone who entered our doors. We all grew exponentially as a result of this."
Dean also loved cooking, becoming the Chef for the Neubek household where every night we delighted in one of his masterpieces. One of his great passions was video streaming, where he had a strong community of friends. In addition to meeting and playing together online nearly every night, they also enjoyed spending time together in person each year. The impact he had on that community will leave a lasting legacy.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Ridgeway, and paternal grandfather, Frank Neubek. He is survived by his father, Kurt; mother, Deb; brother, Grant Neubek of Bellaire, TX; maternal grandfather, Gerald Ridgeway also of Bellaire; paternal "Gramma" Babs Neubek of Solana Beach, CA, and many aunts, uncles and cousins across the country.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will gather for a private memorial service currently. The family will have a larger Celebration of Life next summer when conditions are conducive to hold such.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org
); or to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org
); or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org
).
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.