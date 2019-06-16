Deana Mae Brittain Coterill

1925-2019

Deana Mae Brittain Coterill, age 93, long-time resident of The Woodlands, TX, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 in Longview, TX. She was the youngest of the 8 children of David Crockett and Willie Ida (Perry) Brittain and was born October 15, 1925 on her family's farm outside of Bronson, TX. When she was still very young, her family moved to Houston and she graduated in 1943 from Jeff Davis High School. She worked as a secretary in the insurance industry in the Houston, Victoria and Corpus Christi areas for many years, retiring from Allstate in 1978.

She was preceded in death by just a few weeks by her husband of 56 years, Allen Wayne Coterill, who was the love of her life. They were longtime members of Braeburn Baptist Church.

Deana was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Leona Hughes, Boling Brittain, Donie Crouch, Joe Brittain, D.C Brittain Jr, Jesse Brittain and Ida Bell Elliott. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Lynne Drew Abernathey and husband Mike and Kathy LaPlant and husband Steve; grandchildren, Michelle Gish and husband Terry, Michael Abernathey Jr and wife Kristi, René Scarlett and husband David and John LaPlant; great-grandchildren, Samantha Gish, Sean Baker and Michael Abernathey III; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Summer Meadows and HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas for their loving care of Deana during the last weeks of her life and Trinity Episcopal Church for their support. Everyone who met her was touched by her sweet spirit and the strength of her faith. She was our prayer warrior to the very end.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Forest Park The Woodlands Cemetery, 18000 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77384. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, 351 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75605 or the Bereavement Fund at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St

Longview, Texas, 75601 or a .