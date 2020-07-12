1/1
Deanna M. Stapleton
1940-2020
Deanna Marie (Fontenot) Stapleton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 9, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister & aunt. She was born in Iota, Louisiana on February 10, 1940 to the late Henry and Olivia (Veillon) Fontenot and resided in the Houston area most of her life.
Deanna was married to Shelly Lee Stapleton for over 60 years, until his death in 2019. She is also preceded in death by her parents, son, Steve Stapleton, brothers, Willie, Cedric & Everett Fontenot. She is survived by her daughters, Darla (Ennie III) Hickman and Denise (Michael) Ciardello, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way), 2 brothers, countless nieces & nephews.
Deanna & Shelly's love and legacy centered around their witness to God's love through the joy they found in family. Dee's smile was bright enough to light up the entire room and her kindness was shared with everyone whom she came in contact. Her faith in God was ever evident.
There will be a private Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Houston. She will lay eternally next to Shelly at the San Jacinto Memorial Cemetery. Deanna had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and requested in lieu of flowers or donations, rosaries prayed for the comfort of her family.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
