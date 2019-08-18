|
|
Debbie Diane Aguirre
1952-2019
In loving memory, Debbie Aguirre passed away peacefully in Austin, Texas and was welcomed Home into the loving arms of God on Friday, August 2, 2019. Debbie was born on October 29, 1952, in Louisville, Kentucky and was raised in Buffalo, New York by parents Larry and Lillian King. She was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School and worked as a nurse at The Sisters of Charity Hospital where she met her late husband Francisco. They were married September 10, 1977 and after daughter Katherine was born, they moved to Spring Texas, where son Michael was born. Being a stranger to no one, Debbie made many lifelong friends while raising her family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, warm spirit and faith in God throughout a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Not to be defined by her illness, she was a present and loving mother, friend, and sister. She is survived by her children Katherine Aguirre, Michael (Alyssa) Aguirre, granddaughters Eleanor and Louisa; her mother Lillian King, sister Kathy (Bob) Rua; brothers Chip (Wendy) King and Brett (Judy) King. She was predeceased by her late husband, Dr. Francisco Aguirre and her father Larry. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. A celebration of life will take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Tech Ridge Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Austin, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019