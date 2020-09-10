Debbie Ann Pace1954-2020Debbie Ann Pace, 65, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday September 3rd. She was the General manager at Pace Plumbing Company for over 30 years. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her only child, Erica J. Murray; three grandchildren, Aaden, Gavin, and Mariah Gossett; son-in-law, Alivs Gossett; and a host of nieces and nephews. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, from 9:30-11:00 am in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 MLK. Followed by private Funeral Service.