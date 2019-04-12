Debbie Jester

1949-2019

Delorah Leigh Jackson Jester, born Nov. 4, 1949 in Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on April 6, 2019 after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. Born to L.D. and Lorah Mae Jackson, Debbie was generous, kind, and had a love for life that was felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Debbie was preceded in death by her mother. Debbie is survived by Gary Scott, her life partner of over 20 years. She also leaves behind her father, L.D. Jackson and her brothers Dennis and L.D. III and sister-in-law Alice Jackson. She also leaves behind her daughter Kelly Koziol, husband Joe, grandchildren Savannah and Brandon Koziol, and a step great grandchild Valerie Danielson. Her son Stan Jester, wife Nancy; her grandchildren Georgia, Jaxson, and Jake Jester. She loved her niece Denise and her great nephew dearly along with many family and dear friends whom she deeply loved.

In 1981, Debbie and her family moved to Houston where she built a wonderful childhood for her greatest treasures…her children. Mrs. J, as she was known, was an amazing mom who stamped school lunch sandwiches with "I love you", made every extracurricular event and created a home where every one of Stan and Kelly's friends felt welcome and were treated to her famous peanut butter cookies.

Houston also is where Debbie found one of her life passions – tennis. Through the sport, Debbie met people who became life-long friends and whom 30 years later she considered family. If she wasn't on the court with her 'tennis' family, Debbie was taking a group of kids to concerts, movies, or vacations. Her family and her friends were her world, with her grandchildren bringing a new chapter of happiness and joy. All will attest that she was an absolute angel on earth.

Debbie lived a virtuous life void of overindulgence, judgement of others or spiteful actions. She loved deeply and touched many lives. Her infectious laugh and love for life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family is grateful to Debbie's many friends who helped during her difficult illness.

There will be a celebration of Debbie's life held on May 4th from 3 PM – 6 PM

at 38 Highclere Park Dr, Spring Texas 77379. Wear Blue. It was her favorite color!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Komen Houston / Team Bev's Babes & Beaus.