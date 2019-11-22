Home

Debbie Marrs


1951 - 2019
Debbie Marrs Obituary
Debbie Marrs
1951-2019
Our hearts are broken and yet our souls rejoice for her as we announce that our beautiful Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Friend and adored widowed Wife, Debbie Marrs transcended the earthly plane on November 18, 2019. `
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, James Belton Marrs II. She is survived by children Christina, Susan, JB, Lisa, Taylor and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 5 cousins, and her sister, Karen.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
