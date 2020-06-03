Deborah (Debbie) Ann Thomas Ziehe
1952-2020
Deborah (Debbie) Ann Thomas Ziehe passed away on May 25 in Houston, Texas after 22 years of fighting and beating brain cancer. A sudden stroke, however, caused her earthly journey to end but also enabled her entry into Heaven to join the other Angels and see Jesus Christ. She was born on November 29, 1952 to William (Bill) and Joyce Thomas in Omaha, Nebraska where Bill was a Staff Sargeant in the U.S. Air Force. Her family eventually moved to Uvalde, Texas where Debbie graduated from high school, earning numerous awards and recognition including receiving the prestigious annual award from DAR. Following high school, she attended TCU.
She is preceded in death by both paternal and maternal grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles. Debbie is survived by her husband, Fred W. Ziehe and sister, Kathy Thomas Bibb and husband, Tom Bibb. Debbie is also survived by son, Brad and wife, Kelly Ziehe and daughter, Krystal Ziehe Lewandowski and husband, Brandon Lewandowski. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Cooper, Corbin, and Colbie Ziehe and Dani and Taylor Lewandowski, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Debbie loved God, life, her husband and children and family, and all her many friends. She loved being a mom and wife. Supporting her kids in school and all their outside activities brought her great joy. Her love of children was further demonstrated by her years as a Sunday School teacher and involvement with VBS. Music was one of her many talents; singing, playing the guitar and piano, and was also a drummer in high school. She loved all of her many friends in her bridge groups, tennis teams, and prayer groups. She loved snow skiing and water skiing. Cooking and baking were also talents she had. She loved animals, which is why we generally always had family pets. After she became less mobile, watching birds (cardinals and hummingbirds in particular) and butterflies always made her happy. Her smile was eternal, unending even during her worst medical days. She was little in stature but huge in the way she led by example of dealing with illness and difficulties…. a truly classy lady. Debbie (Momma) will be missed by all but never ever forgotten in our hearts.
Public viewing, funeral services and interment will be held on Friday, June 5 at Epiphany Lutheran Church and School located at 14423 West Road, Houston, Tx 77041. Public viewing will be held from 9:00-10:30am, followed by the funeral service beginning at 10:30am. Immediately after the service, a processional to Klein Memorial Park in Magnolia, Tx will begin, where interment will be held. Masks will be required and social distancing practices will be followed for the funeral service.
Access to a recording of the service will be available by the day after to those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Epiphany Lutheran Church and School", "MD Anderson (Brain Cancer Research)", "S.T.E.P.S. With Horses" (helping those with PTSD and others with mental health needs), or the charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.