Deborah Bookman Robinson
1955-2020
Deborah Bookman-Robinson, 64, expired(Monday) June 22, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Monday) June 29, 2020. Funeral Service will begin 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. For your convenience, the funeral service will be available to the public via livestream on the Troy B. Smith Facebook page. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott St. Interment, Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.