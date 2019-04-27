Home

Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Deborah Brock Obituary
Deborah Lynn Jolly Brock
1950-2019
Deborah Lynn Jolly Brock went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Webster, Texas surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 68.
Deborah was born on July 3, 1950 in Galveston, Texas, to Stella and Herbert "Nick" Regini. Deborah grew up in League City, Texas and graduated from Clear Creek High School. She went on to University of Houston-Clear Lake to receive her bachelor's degree in Accounting. Deborah loved the beach and the ocean and traveled as often as she could with her husband and family to enjoy the sand and the waves as far away as the beautiful islands of Hawaii and the pristine waters of the Caribbean, but her heart always resided in the sandy beaches of Galveston. She loved gardening and grew the most beautiful tropical flowers there. She loved shopping with her sisters and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Herbert "Nick" Regini, and her mother, Stella Regini. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Brock, her daughter, Nicole Piland, her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Keely Gaertner, her daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Roland Jacques, her daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Michael Williams, her loving sister, Cynthia Regini, her loving sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Joe Perkins, and her eight grandchildren, Travis and Katarina Springer, Zoie and Aubrie Gaertner, Amber and Autumn Jacques, and Max and Alex Williams, as well as the numerous extended loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas with a Vigil Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, April 29, 2019, a Funeral Ceremony will be celebrated at 10:30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019
