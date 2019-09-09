|
Deborah Gail Schuren
1952-2019
Deborah Gail Schuren passed away on Friday, the 6th of September 2019, in Houston. She was 67 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this weekend's Sunday edition.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 17th of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, Sunday's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Ms. Schuren's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019