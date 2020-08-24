Deborah Ann (Chlanda) Hamm
1949-2020
Mrs. Deborah Ann (Chlanda) Hamm, 71, of Katy, Texas, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Bethel Place in Katy.
Mrs. Hamm was born February 12, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Albert and Frances (Cochran) Chlanda. She graduated from Mehlville High School in St. Louis. Deborah married Russell T. Hamm on July 10, 1971, and worked as a homemaker for 49 years. They lived in Katy for the past 34 years. Russell and she were members of New Hope Presbyterian Church of Katy. She enjoyed traveling, reading, creative writing, her garden club, and her church friends and activities.
Mrs. Deborah Ann Hamm was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Russell T. Hamm of Katy; daughter Sharon (Hamm) Van Poperin and son-in-law Ryan of Boerne, TX; and her sister, Paula (Chlanda) Kettler and brother-in-law, Irv, of Deland, FL.
The family would like to thank Bethel Place for caring for her in her final weeks.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, with a funeral service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Memorial Oaks.
Remembrances in the form of flowers can be directed to the funeral home, or the family requests that donations in Deborah's name be made to the American Heart Association
, the American Cancer Society
, or the Parkinson's Foundation.