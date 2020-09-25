Mommy! I’m still trying to grasp the fact that you’re no longer here with us here on Earth. I’m trying, we’re trying to keep living and make you proud. It’s so hard. I don’t know how to do life without you. But, I’m gonna keep pushing. I love you, eternally. My BFF, my confidant, my cheerleader.



My love for you will never die. Eternally yours, Dee.

Nalawndrea Killings

Daughter