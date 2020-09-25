1/1
Deborah Killings
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah D. Killings
1956-2020
Deborah D. Killings, 64, passed away surrounded by her children on Friday, September 11, 2020. Deborah lived life purposefully and will be remembered for her strong faith, strength, generosity, and loyalty. She will be missed everyday, but her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she has touched but never met.
Deborah is survived by her three children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
In honor of her wishes, a private service will be held. The family appreciates all those who have reached out with love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards an education fund that will be set up for her grandchildren or to a cancer charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
Mommy! I’m still trying to grasp the fact that you’re no longer here with us here on Earth. I’m trying, we’re trying to keep living and make you proud. It’s so hard. I don’t know how to do life without you. But, I’m gonna keep pushing. I love you, eternally. My BFF, my confidant, my cheerleader.

My love for you will never die. Eternally yours, Dee.
Nalawndrea Killings
Daughter
September 24, 2020
Deborah was a strong and loving woman who loved God and her family. She is at rest now. Dee, Jeff and Jordan your mom loved y'all so much. Stay strong and I will continue to pray for you and your family.
Donna wooten
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved