Deborah D. Killings
1956-2020
Deborah D. Killings, 64, passed away surrounded by her children on Friday, September 11, 2020. Deborah lived life purposefully and will be remembered for her strong faith, strength, generosity, and loyalty. She will be missed everyday, but her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she has touched but never met.
Deborah is survived by her three children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
In honor of her wishes, a private service will be held. The family appreciates all those who have reached out with love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards an education fund that will be set up for her grandchildren or to a cancer charity of your choice
.