Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
5520 Van Fleet St.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
5520 Van Fleet St.
Deborah Thomas


1951 - 2019
Deborah Thomas Obituary
Deborah J. Thomas
1951-2019
"God looked around his Garden and found an empty place. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. His Garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best."
Our mother, Mrs. Deborah Joyce Thomas peacefully entered into Eternal rest, December 6, 2019. Left with memories of her precious legacy are her sons, Sharone Mayberry (Aileen) and Shanon Thomas (Erica); sister, Stephanie Mayberry; grandchildren, Ashley Mayberry, Joshua Thomas, Blake Campbell and Sean Mayberry and many other dear relatives and friends.
Her husband, Willie Earl Thomas preceded her in death.
The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, December 14th, 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 A.M. All services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 5520 Van Fleet St.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
