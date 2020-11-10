1/1
Debra Stevenson
1954 - 2020
Debra "Debbie" Ann Stevenson
1954-2020
Debra "Debbie" Ann Stevenson (née Burnett) passed away peacefully in Sugar Land, Texas, on 31 October 2020, at 66. Debbie was born on 5 July 1954 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She married CW4 (Ret) Harry R. Stevenson III, a U.S. Army Master Aviator, in July 1994. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at 1:00 PM at The Settegast-Kopf Company @ Sugar Creek Funeral Home, 15015 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, Texas 77478. A reception will be immediately following at the same location. A tribute or words of online condolences can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
