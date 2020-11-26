1/1
Delbert "Dean" Hoke
1947 - 2020
Dean Hoke, age 73, of Bedias, Texas passed away on November 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Dean was a caring father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a loving, quick witted, kind spirited with a huge heart. He dedicated 39 years of service to Bechtel working in 40+ countries and 31 states across the US.
His surviving family includes his daughters Leah Hoke, Julie Perkins, and Amy Hoke and a son Clayton Hoke (Katie); grandchildren, Ashlea, Tyler, Elizabeth, Ryan, Garrett, Hagen, Grace, and Hudson; great-grandchildren Lily, Jai, Houston, and Donald; brothers Gene Hoke (Jeanine) and Jimmie Don Hoke (Candace). He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Doris Hoke. There is a large extended family, friends, and many coworkers that will remember his wonderful heart and warm smile. He will be incredibly missed. Services will be at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas on Friday, November 27, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 3 pm, service at 3 pm, with a graveside service after at Buck Foster Cemetery. Donations can be made to Paralyzed Veterans in honor of him or flowers may be sent for the service.

Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
27
Service
03:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX 77340
(936) 291-7300
Memories & Condolences
