Delbert William Van Cleve
1942-2019
On August 18, 2019, Delbert W. Van Cleve, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 77 of Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Delbert was born in Houston, TX on March 22, 1942, the only child of Delbert Fredreck and Alma Blackburn Van Cleve.
For Delbert, life was best when he was surrounded by family and friends. His jovial, magnetic spirit was contagious to all.
The Van Cleve Picosa Ranch was founded in 1888 and Delbert committed his life to the conservatorship of the land with his love for ranching. He was an Honorary Director and 50+ year member of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association where he made many lasting memories and friendships. He was also a Lifetime Committeeman of 50 years with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and he knew how to whoop it up!
Delbert graduated from Texas A & M University and had a lifelong passion for Aggie football and all things maroon.
Delbert was an entrepreneur at heart and owned the Van Cleve Construction Co. and Southern Septic Systems until his passing.
He was also a dedicated servant to Anson Jones Masonic Lodge No. 1313 as Past Master, Member of Arabia Shriners Temple and of Andral Vann #741 Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane, his three children, Susan Van Cleve Jung (Nick Jung), Laura Van Cleve Garza, and Delbert Travis Van Cleve and three grandchildren, Kyle Van Cleve Garza, Lauren Elise Van Cleve Garza and Tucker Jung.
Visitation: Tuesday, 08/27/2019 – 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home, 9926 Jones Road, Houston, Texas 77065.
Celebration of Life: Wednesday, 08/28/2019 2:00 p.m. The Foundry United Methodist Church, 8350 Jones Road, Houston, Texas 77065
Private Family Burial: Thursday, 08/29/2019 at the A. Van Cleve Family Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019