Della Burk

1926-2019

Della Hoff Burk, of Pearland, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born in Bellville, Texas, on June 27, 1926, to Theodore and Alma Hoff. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Burk, by each of her parents, and her sister, Cora Robertson.

Della is survived by her son, Billy, and his wife Ada; grandchildren: Brandon and wife Katy; Brian and wife Meredith; Beth Turner and husband John; great-grandchildren: Lexie and Emily Burk (Brandon), Lilly, Hudson, and Eva Burk (Brian), and Ruthie, Timmy, and Annie Turner; three sisters-in-law: Gay Nell Palmer, Ouida Bristow, and Helen Lierman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Della moved to Waller, Texas in early childhood and lived there until she graduated from high school. She then moved to Houston with her mother, attended business college, and began her working career with Humble Oil Company, Secretarial Services, and Fischbach and Moore Electrical Contractors. She married Gene Parmley Burk April 26, 1947, and they were married for 58 years. Their only child, Billy, was born in 1948. They attended Lawndale Baptist Church, Park Place Baptist Church, and Sagemont Church in Houston. She retired from Fischbach and Moore in 1986, and she and Gene enjoyed their retirement years volunteering at Sagemont Church, entertaining friends and family, traveling with friends, and spending time with their RV group.

Her life was defined by her family and friends. Nothing was more important to her than the people she loved. She especially loved celebrating special occasions and holidays and always made them special. Never once did she forget the birthdays and special events in the lives of her family. She was in the stands at ballgames, in the audience at piano and choir concerts, graduations, and weddings, making each of her grandchildren feel especially loved and valued. Her legacy to her family and friends was her thoughtful, generous, and devoted spirit.

The family would like to show special appreciation to her devoted caregivers at Friendship Haven. Donations may be made to Sagemont Church, NVision Fund, 11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. East, Houston, TX 77089.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 21st, at Niday Funeral Home. The funeral service will also be at Niday Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery in Pearland. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary