Della Iva (Moore) Wilson

1920-2019

Della Iva Moore Wilson, 98, beloved mother, friend, and connoisseur of all things bright and beautiful, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Della, the second of five siblings, was born on December 7, 1920 in Oakes, North Dakota to Grant S. Moore and Edla Johansson Moore.

In 1944, Della met James Lee Wilson, the love of her life; the two were happily married for 64 years. With aplomb and style in homes from Houston to The Netherlands, Della raised three sons, studied art history, made wonderfully caloric meals, and helped Jim achieve international renown in the field of carbonate geology. Della and Jim settled down in New Braunfels, Texas, where she lived for 31 years. Della was one of the most generous people you could ever hope to meet; her heart and home were always open to a network of friends that spanned the globe.

Della is survived by son James Lee Wilson Jr. and wife Carolyn, son Burney Grant Wilson, and daughter-in-law Amy Bass-Wilson; grandchildren Kimberly Marie Broesche and husband Kenneth, Amanda Christine Spruiell and husband David, Hayley Victoria Green and husband Aaron, James Burney Wilson II, and Holly Elizabeth Wilson; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Culver, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. James Lee Wilson, son Dale Ross Wilson, grandson Robert M. Wilson, and her dear siblings Doris Carlson, Diana Bruce, and Dale Grant Moore.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Earthman Funeral Home at 4525 Bissonnet St. In lieu of customary remembrances, please honor Della by visiting an art museum, supporting a local business, and spending time with your loved ones. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 26 to May 27, 2019