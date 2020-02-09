|
|
Delnetha Selders
1958-2020
Delnetha (Del) Selders went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory six siblings, (Jesse, Weldon, Felicia, Darlene, Arlene, and Candi) three nieces (Khia, Ashley, & Raven), three nephews (Weldon Jr., Joseph & Drew), her beloved dog/son, Duke and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation (Monday) February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- 10:55 a.m. The Homegoing Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at The Church Without Walls - Brookhollow Baptist Church, 5725 Queenston Blvd., Houston, Texas 77084. Pastor Ralph Douglas West, Officiant, Interment Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020