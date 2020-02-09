Home

POWERED BY

Services
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church Without Walls - Brookhollow Baptist Church
5725 Queenston Blvd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church Without Walls - Brookhollow Baptist Church
5725 Queenston Blvd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delnetha Selders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delnetha Selders


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delnetha Selders Obituary
Delnetha Selders
1958-2020
Delnetha (Del) Selders went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory six siblings, (Jesse, Weldon, Felicia, Darlene, Arlene, and Candi) three nieces (Khia, Ashley, & Raven), three nephews (Weldon Jr., Joseph & Drew), her beloved dog/son, Duke and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation (Monday) February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- 10:55 a.m. The Homegoing Celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at The Church Without Walls - Brookhollow Baptist Church, 5725 Queenston Blvd., Houston, Texas 77084. Pastor Ralph Douglas West, Officiant, Interment Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delnetha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -