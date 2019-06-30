Delores Anita Seline

1930-2019

Delores Anita Seline lived a life full of love and was a force to be reckoned with. Dee died on June 28, 2019. Born on January 19, 1930 and raised in Houston, she went to San Jacinto High School and then on to The University of Texas. In 1950, she was a guest at the Shamrock Hilton swimming pool and met the love of her life, Ross Seline. They married in 1951.

Dee was an amazing lady and began a business in the early 60's that was never done before by a female. Seline Company was not just a simple party planning business, but rather a firm that did National events all over the country. She actually trained her daughter, Pamela to work by her side and together they handled the National Association of Homebuilders, events for Brown and Root, opened all the Target Stores nationwide, Diamond Shamrock, NCTA and NBAA to name a few. Dee could plan a party for the best and not only did that in their home, but all over the Country.

However, the love of her life, Ross was the reason she smiled so big and continued to do so until his death in September, 2018. Her children and grandchildren lit up her world and continued to do so even in her last few days.

She is survived by Sharon and Steve Rhoden, Pamela Bastian, Richard, Eleanor and Jay Seline and Allen and Karen Saper.

There will be a private service in the near future.

The family wishes to thank Legacy at Longmeadow and Accredited Hospice for the love and compassion of their staff, who cared for Dee.

Please honor Dee with donations to the and the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019