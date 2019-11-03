Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
1931 - 2019
Delores Beard Obituary
Delores "Lorrie" Griffiths Beard
1931-2019
Lorrie Beard passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 29, 2019. She was born at home on January 4, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She worked until she retired for the Bell system, first as an information operator and then as an administrator.
She was a loving mother and a devoted grandmother.
Her faith and devotion to the Mormon church was steadfast throughout her life.
Services will be held November 9th, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. Viewing and visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
