Deloris Marie Legget
1943-2020
To every follower of the Lord there comes a time when they'll hear God say,
"Welcome Home"!
Mrs Legget's life will be celebrated in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, tomorrow, Friday, June 19th at 12 Noon. A walk-by visitation from at 11 - 11:45 AM. Viewing by way of life stream will begin at 12 PM.
mabriemortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.