Deloris Legget
1943 - 2020
Deloris Marie Legget
1943-2020
To every follower of the Lord there comes a time when they'll hear God say,
"Welcome Home"!
Mrs Legget's life will be celebrated in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, tomorrow, Friday, June 19th at 12 Noon. A walk-by visitation from at 11 - 11:45 AM. Viewing by way of life stream will begin at 12 PM.
mabriemortuary.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
