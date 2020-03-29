|
Delphe Ajesta (Guinn) Kaufhold
1930-2020
Delphe "Del" Ajesta (Guinn) Kaufhold passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in Tulsa, OK where she had lived for the past 2 years. She was born on October 25th, 1930 in Roswell, New Mexico to Delmar Richard Guinn and Phoebe Alice Carder Guinn. She married Joseph (Joe) Kaufhold, Jr. in March 1951 and they had four children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She had a beautiful heart that touched the lives of many friends and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Joe Kaufhold in 2004; son, Joseph Randall (Randy) Kaufhold in 2018; her older sister, Charlotte Ross. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy, Mary Lou and Barbie; her grandchildren, Ashley Briggs, Julia and Molly Bradley and Justin Pedregon; great grandchildren, Makayla Crouch, Aiden, Natalie and Zack Pedregon and her sisters, Betty Milam Carey and Barbara Adams.
Del graduated from Jefferson Davis Nursing School in 1951. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Herman Hospital and Westbury Hospital. After retiring from nursing, she volunteered with the Red Cross at Ben Taub Hospital, then opened a sewing store with two friends where they sold fabric, and sold, serviced and repaired Bernina sewing machines.
Del loved being outdoors, camping with her husband and children, and sailing on Lake Conroe. Del used to say her middle name was "Go". Even before she had the opportunity to travel, she loved reading about all the places she'd like to go, and she'd always said she wasn't sure there wasn't anywhere in the world she wouldn't have gone. She and Joe went on a number of sailing cruises in the Caribbean and trips to Hawaii.
Del and Joe traveled many times to visit daughters – Kathy and husband Larry (Briggs) in Broken Arrow, OK, Mary Lou and husband Kim (Bradley) in Tyringham, MA and Barbie and husband Sam (Pedregon) in Pueblo, CO. Their son, Randy, and his wife, Toni, lived in Houston. Del and Joe also traveled to Europe several times while Mary Lou and her family lived in Paris, France and Milan, Italy.
Del enjoyed lots of hobbies throughout her life, including sewing, stained glass, jewelry-making, quilting, smocking, machine embroidery, and even hat-making, cake decorating, Easter egg decorating and flower arranging.
From September 2009 until September 2017, she kept active at Amazing Place (a senior center) in Houston. While there she played bingo, exercised, took field trips and discovered a new talent – painting. From September 2017 until March 2018 she resided at Clarewood House in Houston before moving to Zarrow Pointe in Tulsa, OK where she was cared for before she passed away.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the entire staff of Amazing Place and Clarewood House in Houston and Zarrow Pointe in Tulsa for the kind and loving care they gave to our mother.
A private memorial service will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel, Houston, TX 77027 or Zarrow Pointe, 2025 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK 74136.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020