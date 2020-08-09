1/1
Sister Delphine Kearney
1932 - 2020
Sister Delphine Kearney, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, Texas passed away on August 8, 2020. May she enjoy God's presence whom she loved and served so faithfully.
Sister Delphine was born in Lisnaboy, Cullen, Millstreet, Co. Cork, Ireland to Patrick and Mary Buckley Kearney. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in January 1951 at St. Michael Convent, Co. Clare, Ireland. Sister consecrated her life to God through Profession of Perpetual Vows on December 8, 1958 at Villa De Matel, Houston, TX.
Sister Delphine was a school teacher by profession and was board certified in Louisiana and Texas. She taught in a number of Catholic schools in Louisiana and Texas: St. Frances Cabrini, Alexandria, LA; James L. Collins, Corsicana, TX; St. Francis of Assisi, Houston, TX; St. Mary's Orphanage, Galveston, TX; St. Mary's, Temple, TX; and Our Lady of Fatima, Houston, TX. After many years of teaching, Sister began a new ministry. She was a patient representative at St. Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles, Louisiana and later at Schumpert Medical Center, Shreveport, LA. After moving to Marian Convent in Houston, Sr. Delphine became actively involved in the Adult Literacy Program for the Spanish-speaking at St. Austin Center for over 11 years, as well as leading a dedicated life to prayer ministry.
Sr. Delphine is survived by a sister, Sr. Denise Kearney, also a CCVI of Houston, TX, and two brothers, John and Patrick Kearney of Ireland, her sister-in-law, Margaret of Ireland, and nieces and nephews.
A special thank you is extended to all who cared for Sister during her last days.
Sister Delphine's body will be received privately at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa De Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A private Rite of Committal will follow at Villa De Matel Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Chapel
