American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Basil the Greek Orthodox Church
1100 Eldridge Parkway
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Basil the Greek Orthodox Church
1100 Eldridge Parkway
Houston, TX
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Dr
Houston, TX
Demetrios Hasouris


1934 - 2019
Demetrios Hasouris Obituary
Demetrios Hasouris
1934-2019
Demetrios (Jimmy) Hasouris, age 85, of Huntsville, Texas, entered into rest, November 13, 2019 in his home after a long, relapsed battle with bladder cancer.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10:30am with a funeral service to take place at 11:30am at St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, Texas 77077 with a committal service to follow at 1:30pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Lone Survivor Foundation, War Horses for Veterans, Fisher House Foundation, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, or St. Basil Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
