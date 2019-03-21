|
|
Denise Gaskin
1953-2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away March 16, 2019. Denise was devoted to her family, often taking care of others before herself. She was a strong, determined, and independent woman who would tell you like it is, but she was your biggest supporter. Denise is reunited in Heaven with her son, Larry Jr., sister Renee, dad Dan and grandmother "Momo", whom she loved with all her heart. She is survived by her mom, Joy, children, Charley (husband James), Kirt (wife Melissa), grandchildren, Hailey, Lexus, Mercedes, Mackenzie, Taylor, Jordyn, Barrett, Kirt Jr., Trista & great grandchildren.
Forest Park Lawndale- Visitation Sunday 4pm, Funeral Monday 1pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019