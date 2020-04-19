|
|
Dennis A. Beck
1945-2020
Dennis A. Beck, M.D., beloved husband, father, grandfather and faithful friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Washington D.C. on August 15, 1945 to Raymond and Essie (Cusick) Beck. Shortly after his birth, his father accepted a position as a Special Agent with the FBI. During his formative years, the family lived in Chicago, San Francisco, Louisville and Silver Spring (MD). They ultimately moved to New Orleans where Dennis completed his senior year of high school. Named the Outstanding High School Basketball Player in New Orleans in 1963, he was recruited by Jess Neely to play varsity basketball at Rice University. Dennis graduated summa cum laude from Rice University in 1967 and with highest honors from Baylor College of Medicine in 1971. During the six years after medical school and during his residency, he also served as a U.S. Army Captain in the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital unit. After completing his diagnostic radiology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at MD Anderson, Houston, he joined the Southwest Radiology Group. When the original Katy Community Hospital (now Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital) opened in 1981, Dennis served as their first Chief of Staff. Subsequently, he was Chief of Radiology until his retirement in 2010. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many pastimes. His hobbies included fishing, tennis, golf, cycling (completing the MS 150 with his son, Alan), photography, automobiles and travel. He exhibited the highest integrity throughout his life, and was funny (with a dry wit), humble and kind.
Above all else, he loved spending time with his family. Especially meaningful were annual summer vacations to Colorado with his children and grandchildren which were often scheduled during his birthday week. He was a long-time member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, TJ's parents, Ed and Tommie Jaksa, and his nephew, Blake Jaksa. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, TJ, his son, Alan and wife Melanie (Granberry), his daughter Julie and husband Scott Waidelich, and 8 grandchildren, Parker, Mary Margaret, Thomas and Lilia Beck; Andrew and Sarah Stephens (their father Scott Stephens); and Jake and Tristan Waidelich. Other survivors include his brother, Raymond and wife Cindy and their children, Jason (Erin), Jessica (Ryan) and Jeffrey (Serina); his aunt and uncle, Ramona and Joe Banaski; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Judie and Ridge Stockdale and their children, Brandon (Olivia), Brett, Morgan (Ryan) and Cory (Adam); and Melanie and Al Jaksa and their children, Kacie (Grant), Ashton (Stephen) and Austin. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved four-legged companions, Buddy and Wall-e.
Due to current government restrictions, the family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of the usual remembrances, for those desiring, contributions may be made to the Dennis A. Beck Family Endowed Scholarship at Rice University, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251, Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024 or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020