|
|
Dennis Baker
1953-2019
Dennis A. Baker, died 24 August 2019 at his home in Houston after a two-year battle with advanced prostate cancer. A Life Retirement reception will be held at Blue Onyx Bistro (4720 Richmond Ave. Houston, TX 77027) from 3:00 – 5:00pm on 31 August 2019.
Mr. Baker was born on 25 March 1953 in New Bedford, MA and began his career as an underwriter for New England Life. He transferred to Houston in 1986, and after holding leadership positions with several major consulting firms, he founded Capstone Consulting Group, LLC, with his son Jeffrey in 2007. In 2013, he was accepted into the doctorate program at The American College of Financial Services and successfully completed the comprehensive exams to become a PhD candidate in 2017, the same year he received his cancer diagnosis.
Because of the effects of his treatment, he was unable to complete his dissertation and found his life greatly diminished. He wished to be remembered as the person he was before cancer and its treatments robbed him of his future.
He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Baker. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mione, his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Tia Baker, his grandchildren, Kevin and Olivia Baker and step-daughters, Erin Hill, Allison Brannan and granddaughters Charlotte and Grace Brannan.
"It was time to go. Love you all.
Dennis, Dad and Grandpa"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Healthcare Research Foundation or the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Houston SPCA).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019