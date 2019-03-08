|
Dennis Bryan Naff
03-07-1950--02-25-2019
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Dennis Bryan Naff announces his passing on February 25, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital in Houston.
He worked for many years as a Chemical Engineer before turning to teaching chemistry and physics. He taught at North Shore and Alvin High Schools.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake. Oliver McGuire will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.JEHixson.com for the Naff family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019