Dennis Dees

Dennis Scott Dees
1964-2020
Dennis Scott Dees, 56, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after being involved in an automobile accident.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with Rev. Fred Willis officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.