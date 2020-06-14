Dennis Dees
Dennis Scott Dees
1964-2020
Dennis Scott Dees, 56, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after being involved in an automobile accident.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with Rev. Fred Willis officiating.
To express condolences and see full obituary, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway
JUN
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
chmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway
June 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laurie Varner
