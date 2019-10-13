|
|
Dennis (Denny) Leon Groboske
1947-2019
Dennis (Denny) Leon Groboske, 72, quietly passed away Saturday Sept 14, 2019. Born in Elyria, OH on April 15, 1947, he was preceded in death by his parents Leon & Mildred and his brother Leonard (Lenny). Denny is survived by his loving children, Steven D. and Katherine A.; beloved sister Rose (Groboske) Piwinski (Tony); much loved grandchildren: Matthew, Emily & Hannah; nephews Jason (Laura) and their children Jake & Anna; John (USAF); Matthew (USAF)(Rachel); Nathan (USAF) and niece Beth and her children Liam & Sarah Grace; 20 loving cousins; good friends in Wyoming; best neighbors Ben & Janet in Sugar Land, TX where he resided for more than 20 years and dear friends Paul & Kitty Dittberner in Illinois.
Denny grew up in the small town of Grafton, OH, riding his bike, playing little league baseball for the MCALPIN HORNETS and football at Midview H.S. He graduated from Midview H.S. in 1965 and attended Marietta College on a baseball scholarship, earning a BS in Chemical Engineering and recognition in the esteemed Petroleum Engineering fraternity, Pi Epsilon Tau. Subsequently he Earned a Master of Science degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering at Penn State University.
Denny was employed as a senior engineer for Union 76 Petroleum Co. for over 25 years. His career took him from massive oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico to Oklahoma, Southern Illinois, Anchorage AK and finally Sugar Land, Tx. where he retired.
He loved fishing in Lake Erie with his father and brother near Pelee Island, enjoyed playing golf and of course, watching baseball. The Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs were his favorites. Denny was the master at keeping "stats" for his teams. In his later years, he liked watching soccer on TV, especially the USA women's team. When he visited Illinois, we had to be sure that the soccer channel was on for him. Best of all, Denny loved taking Steve, Katie, his nephews and niece, when they were smaller, to Cedar Point in Sandusky OH during his summer visits (he rode the roller coasters too). He was very patriotic and extremely proud of his brother Lenny, who served as a marine in Viet Nam.
Saturday, Oct 19 at 10:00 am, a funeral mass will be said for Denny at his boyhood church, Our Lady Queen of Peace (chapel), 708 Erie St., Grafton, OH. (440-926-2364). Interment of ashes will follow after the mass.
Denny's family wishes to thank the entire staff at Arden Courts in Geneva IL who went above and beyond to care for Denny and his family when most needed.
Please consider donating to the Post 3341, 783 Huron Street, Grafton OH., 44044 in memory of Dennis and Leonard his brother.
Condolences c/o Steve & Katie Groboske, 1389 Appomattox Trl, Carol Stream, IL 60188
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019