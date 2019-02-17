|
|
Dennis Anton Janecek
1934-2019
Dennis Anton Janecek, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He retired from American Can Company after 28 years of service.
A visitation for Dennis will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:30 until 8:00 pm with a rosary recited at 6:00 pm at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The funeral mass will take place Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at SouthPark in Pearland, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019