Dennis Kaminski
1961-2019
Dennis Kaminski entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. He was celebrating his 35th wedding annviersary with his wife Karen in Glacier National Park, MT. Dennis was born on June 15th, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his father Varice Fontenot, his sister Regina Kaminski, and his mother Carloyn Kaminski.
He is survived by his wife Karen, his son Jordan Kaminski and daughter-in-law Becca Kaminski, and grandkids Cora, Nadya, Petrina, Dennis, & Vera Kaminski from Lake City, CO. His son Tyler Kaminski and daughter-in-law Jules Kaminski, and grandkids Isaac, Wesley, Stuart, & Lillian Kaminski from Tomball, TX.
Dennis is also survived by his Father and Mother-in-law Paul & Frances Erwin of Estes Park, CO as well as his brother's-in-law Chris Erwin of Dickinson, North Dakota and Dennis Erwin and his wife Nicole Erwin and their son Teague from Stockbridge, Michigan.
Dennis grew up in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering. Dennis had a long career in the oil and gas industry which he truly enjoyed. He always loved engineering. He loved the relationships with the people in the industry.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, snowboarding, and being with his family were among his passions.
More than all the above, Dennis had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. That faith was lived out by the way he humbly served his local body of believers at Tomball Bible Church and especially his family.
He will be missed by his family, especially his sons and his 'daughter-in-loves', his grandchildren who lovingly called him "Pops" and his wife, Karen, whom he adored. They had a love and devotion to one another, which was a picture of Christ and love for His church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019