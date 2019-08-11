|
|
Dennis Matthew Dylewski
1948-2019
Dennis Matthew Dylewski, longtime attorney in Houston, Texas, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. He was 71 years old. Dennis was born on March 30, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, to parents Matthew Dylewski and Regina Ziolo Dylewski and was raised in Queens. He attended Villanova University and, in Philadelphia, met his beloved wife of nearly fifty years, Sheri Jean Oden. They were married on January 3, 1970. Shortly thereafter, Sheri and Dennis decided the cold winters of the Northeast were too much, and moved to start a life together in Houston.
Dennis enrolled in South Texas College of Law and graduated with many accolades as valedictorian of his class in 1973. He entered a long and distinguished career in corporate litigation in Houston. Along the way, he always impressed his clients, friends, and family with his intellect, tenacity, wit, and total dedication to the law.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sheri; his two much-loved sons, Drew Dylewski and Brandon Dylewski; daughter-in-law Bethany Dylewski and granddaughters Caroline and Kate, and future daughter-in-law Melissa McMillin; and brother Robert Dylewski and family. There will be a memorial service in celebration of Dennis's life on Sunday, August 18, at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019