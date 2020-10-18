1/
Dennis Mikulenka
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Dennis Louis Mikulenka
1947-2020
Mr. Dennis Louis Mikulenka, of Houston, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at the age of 73. Dennis was born to parents Louis and Thelma Mikulenka on February 23rd 1947, in Hallettsville, TX. Dennis served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969 and was awarded The Bronze Star Medal.
Military funeral will be on Friday, October 23rd at The Houston VA Cemetery starting at 10:15AM. Must be in Lane #2 by 10:00AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral
10:15 AM
The Houston VA Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved