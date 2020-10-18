Mr. Dennis Louis Mikulenka

1947-2020

Mr. Dennis Louis Mikulenka, of Houston, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at the age of 73. Dennis was born to parents Louis and Thelma Mikulenka on February 23rd 1947, in Hallettsville, TX. Dennis served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969 and was awarded The Bronze Star Medal.

Military funeral will be on Friday, October 23rd at The Houston VA Cemetery starting at 10:15AM. Must be in Lane #2 by 10:00AM.



