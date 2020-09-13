Dennis Gerald Wood
1941-2020
On Monday, September 7th, 2020, Dennis G. Wood, loving husband, devoted father of two children, and proud grandpa of three granddaughters, passed away at the age of 78. Dennis was born on December 9th, 1941, in Fort Benning, Georgia to Georgia Ruth Williamson Wood. He graduated from Ralph L. Fike High School in Wilson, North Carolina in 1960 and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1975. On August 13th, 1966 Dennis married JoAnn Powell, they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage. They have a daughter, Theresa; a son, Kenton; and three granddaughters, Hannah, Sophie, and Zoe. Aside from his family, Dennis' greatest devotion was to this country. He was an Air Force Medic and flew many top clearance Air Rescue missions around the Globe. Through the military, he earned his Physician Assistant licenses and proudly served in the Air Force for 36 years, retiring as a Captain in 1987. Dennis then continued serving his country, working as a Physician Assistant in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for 26 years. Dennis officially entered retirement in 2014. Dennis was known for his love of medicine, generosity, Starbucks tea, his hats and was a proud grandpa. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughter Theresa and her spouse Matthew Stephenson; son Kenton; three granddaughters, Hannah, Sophie and Zoe Stephenson; sister Lynda Johnson; brother-in-law Craig Powell and many nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service with full military honors will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Restoring Hope Church in Huntsville, Texas. restoringhopehuntsville.com
