Derek Scovell
1931 - 2020
Derek Charles Scovell
1931-2020
Derek Charles Scovell (89) passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Hilary, son Nick (Anne) and daughter Tracey (Rich), five grandchildren (Ali, Maddi, Cade, Dane & Finn), two sisters (Annette & Susie) and many relatives & friends in the UK.
Derek was born on the Isle of Wight (UK) on March 28, 1931, joined the British Merchant Navy as a Cadet working on Shell oil tankers, and eventually earned his Master's Ticket. He spent the rest of his career in the Oil & Gas Industry, traveled extensively throughout the world, and lived in many unique locations before settling into Houston for the latter half of his life. Derek & Hilary were avid car collectors and long-standing members of the Houston MG Car Club where Derek also served as president.
A private family service will be held.
Happy Father's Day!



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
