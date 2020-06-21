Derek Charles Scovell1931-2020Derek Charles Scovell (89) passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 after a long illness.He is survived by his wife Hilary, son Nick (Anne) and daughter Tracey (Rich), five grandchildren (Ali, Maddi, Cade, Dane & Finn), two sisters (Annette & Susie) and many relatives & friends in the UK.Derek was born on the Isle of Wight (UK) on March 28, 1931, joined the British Merchant Navy as a Cadet working on Shell oil tankers, and eventually earned his Master's Ticket. He spent the rest of his career in the Oil & Gas Industry, traveled extensively throughout the world, and lived in many unique locations before settling into Houston for the latter half of his life. Derek & Hilary were avid car collectors and long-standing members of the Houston MG Car Club where Derek also served as president.A private family service will be held.Happy Father's Day!