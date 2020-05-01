Or Copy this URL to Share

Destiny Manuel

1999-2020

Destiny Manuel, a student of Prairie View A&M University, expired (Friday) April 24, 2020. A celebration service will be held at a later date.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







