Destiny Manuel
1999 - 2020
Destiny Manuel
1999-2020
Destiny Manuel, a student of Prairie View A&M University, expired (Friday) April 24, 2020. A celebration service will be held at a later date.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
