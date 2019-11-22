|
|
Detria M. Ward
1962-2019
Detria Marie Ward, 57, was born to the proud Parents of Betty Ann Ward and Charles Leotis Dickey. After the passing of her mother, she was accepted in love and raised by her beloved Uncle and Aunt, Raymond and Hazel James. She was raised to believe that the sky is the limit, and anything is possible as long as you keep God first. Detria was strong in faith and she served at the St Luke Evangelist Episcopal Church.
Detria was a proud product of South Union. She attended Whidby Elementary, Cullen Middle School and her beloved Jack Yates School of Communication, Class of 80. On to Texas Southern University where she was bitten by the Theatre bug and from there the stage was never the same. She was a teenager when George Hawkins, the late founder of the Ensemble Theater pronounced her a natural, and after that The Houston Ensemble would become her Home. She went on to study Theater at Texas Southern University graduating with a BFA in Theatre. It was at Texas Southern University where she found her love for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She actually believed she bled Pink & Green.
Detra started in many Productions at the Ensemble and won numerous Awards. After Graduation, Texas Southern University became a permanent fixture in her life. She joined the Staff of KTSU-Radio and would become most known for breaking barriers and bringing lasting quality and memorable programing to KTSU 90.9FM as Program Director and Operations Manager. Her love for Media and Communication landed her the job of the VOICE for the Ocean of Soul performances that was enjoyed by many.
Working for several years as the Program Manager for KTSU radio station, she then moved on to join Matthew Knowles Music World Entertainment.
Detria's last labor of love was Teaching at Energized for Stem Academy. Her Students were her joy, and the reason she loved going to work every day.
Detria Ward had an illustrious career in Media, Theatre, Music and Performance and finally the classroom.
She leaves to cherish her memories, Two Sisters, LaTonya McGowen and LaShonda Dickey, Nephew, Marlon Martin, the light of her life, Three Uncles, Clarence Ward Sr, Ronald Gene Ward (Marie), Darryl Ward (Penny), Four Aunts, Jackie Ward, Judy Ward, Brenda Ward-Wilson (Charles), Arnetta Pittman, all of Houston Tx and Wilma Lawson , of Los Angeles California, Three Goddaughters, LaToya Renee Linsey, Monica LaVaughn Landry and Akila Haley, One Godson JeMorris Tremone Ward, and a host of family, friends and her beloved Best Friend, Terrie Broussard Kelly.
Visitation (Friday) November 22, 2019 from 7-9 p.m., Funeral Services will be held on (Saturday) November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., both Services will be held at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 3015 North MacGregor Way, Rev. D.Z. Cofield, Pastor, Rev. Francine Young, Officiating, Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019