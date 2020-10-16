1/1
Dewey S. Jefferson
1940 - 2020
Dewey S. Jefferson
1940-2020
On October 6, 2020, Dewey S. Jefferson peacefully passed away at Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Dewey will be dearly remembered by his friends and family for his love of life, his joyful spirit, and his unique ability to assess and assist people with their business needs. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Brenda Sapp Jefferson, one son Keith O'Brian Jefferson, and many dear relatives and friends.
A viewing for Mr. Jefferson will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Rd. from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The Home Going service will begin at 11:00 A.M. The service may be viewed via livestreamed starting at 11:00 A.M.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary -- The service may be viewed via livestreamed starting at 11:00 A.M.
Funeral services provided by
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
