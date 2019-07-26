|
Dexter Wayne Noble
1954-2019
Mr. Dexter Wayne Noble., 65, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. His earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. With funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The location will be Mount Rose C.O.G.I.C. City of Refuge, located at 13000 Crosby Lynchburg Road in Crosby, Texas 77532. And He shall rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. The Arrangements are entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CSFP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019