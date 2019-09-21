|
Di Ann Reid
1950-2019
Di Ann Reid, 69, of League City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on May 26, 1950. After obtaining her architecture degree Di Ann started her career in 1995 and recently retired from her role as Senior Associate with Gensler. Throughout her life she was an avid student and in addition to her architecture degree she held CSI, CCS, and CCCA certifications. On June 25, 2018, she was awarded membership into the CSI Houston Chapter Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame award was inaugurated in the chapter's 56th year to recognize members who have long contributed valuable services benefitting its members and the industry; furthered goals of the chapter, the region and the institute; and having a positive impact on their lives.
Di Ann had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive manner. Her strength, compassion, kindness, and giving way of always putting others first, is uncommon in such a private person, but is part of the reason she is loved by so many friends and family.
Di Ann was married for 42 years and had a son Travis and a daughter, Courtney. She was a member of several professional and community organizations. She had a passion for camping; gardening; sailing, travel; photography; ancestry; her family and parents; her granddaughter Sydney; her friends, and her church, Clear Creek Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Maude Reid, Robert and Janice Salas, and her niece Nora Hayes. She is survived by her parents, Charles Earl and Dorothy Ann Reid; her son Travis Hassloch and his wife Natalia; her daughter, Courtney Hassloch Landoll, and her husband Chris, and Di Ann's granddaughter Sydney; sister Charmaine and her husband Allen Steiner; brother Robert Paul and his wife Lucy Reid; and sister Genie and husband Dennis Hayes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved cats, Facet and Tripper.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Di Ann touched are invited to the Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation is 12-2 with the service is at 2:00 p.m. Please come to reminisce, grieve, support each other and celebrate Di Ann's life and friendships. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate in Di Ann Reid's memory to the or The Cancer Research Institute, so that maybe we might be able to help find a cure for cancer.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019