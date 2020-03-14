|
Diana del Valle
1940-2020
Diana Gladys del Valle, of Houston, Texas, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her home.
A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, March 7th at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, Texas 77062, Father Robert Barras presided.
Diana was born September 26, 1940 in Lima, Peru to Cristobal and Rosa (Souza Peixoto) Miletich. Her adventurous spirit brought her to the United States at the age of 21. She worked to help provide for family in Peru. She settled in California where she married and started a family. In 1968, the family moved to Houston, Texas where she continued to devote her time to raising her family, "the most important thing in the world." Diana was a strong advocate for helping others in need. She taught by example how to value all who crossed her path and admired those who had different gifts than her. She had a passion for learning and jumped at opportunities to better herself. In 1978, she began working for a subcontractor at NASA. Her hard work ethic, kindness towards others and her never ending ambition to improve herself resulted in promotions throughout her 30 year career. She began as a secretary and retired as a manager in Public Relations.
During her retirement, Diana enjoyed spending precious time with grandchildren, creating amazing cake decorations made purely out of sugar, learning/nurturing her faith and enjoying the many good friends she made over the 50 plus years she lived in the United States.
Diana is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Charles del Valle. She is survived by her loving family: her son Patrick Carney and his wife Helen of Houston, Texas, her son Martin Carney and his wife Shannon of Parker, Texas, her daughter Annette (Carney) Propp and her husband Tim of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Madison Carney, Claire Carney, Amber Propp, Helene Carney and Tyler Propp. She is also survived by her brother, Cristobal Miletich of Lima, Peru. Diana also leaves behind Gary del Valle and his wife Sohan, Michael del Valle, Lee del Valle and his wife Victoria, Leslie del Valle, Alex del Valle and his wife Samantha and their son, Dexter, and Ariadne del Valle.
For those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that donations in her name be sent to https://www.michaeljfox.org/ (Parkinson's Research).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020