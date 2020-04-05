Home

Diana Waller


1950 - 2020
Diana Waller Obituary
Diana Jorda Waller
1950-2020
Diana Jorda Waller died on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in 1950 in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from Bellaire High School in 1968, and in 1972, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Arizona, where she graduated with honors. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and was active in numerous campus organizations.
In 1990, she completed her certification as a paralegal and worked in that capacity in Houston, and later in Washington DC.
She is survived by her twin sons, Jason Evans and Jarod Evans, and she is predeceased by her mother, Ann Jorda, and her father, Robert Jorda.
Memorial services will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, at a later time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
